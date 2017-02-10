Watch Lena Dunham send interviewer into meltdown after repeatedly saying ‘penis’ on live TV

Star was promoting the final season of 'Girls' on the 'Today Show'

Lena Dunham was involved in an awkward exchange with an interviewer on this morning’s Today show after she repeatedly said the word “penis” live on air.

Dunham was promoting the final season of Girls on the US morning show, with presenter Maria Shriver telling the actress/writer that she has managed to see a few episodes of the new season, to which Dunham replied: “You saw a penis, right?”

Clearly flustered, Shriver responded: “Yeah, well I saw more than that. You caught me there for a second, I’m not sure you’re allowed to say that on television but you did.”

“I won’t be coming back. Going out with a bang,” Dunham said, before apologising, to which Shriver tried to explain her shock: “That’s the difference between generations, I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

When Dunham said “penis” for a second time, Shriver was sent into meltdown once again, before Dunham ended proceedings by saying: “I’m thrilled by what’s just happened here.”

The sixth and final season of Girls is due to premiere on Sunday (February 12). Watch a teaser trailer here.

Dunham recently thanked US Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her body on its latest cover. “Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter- my body isn’t fair game,” she wrote. “No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”