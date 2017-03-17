Lena Dunham hits back after being labelled a ‘hypocrite’ over recent weight loss

Luke Morgan Britton

'Girls' star responds to criticism in Instagram post

Getty Images

Lena Dunham has responded to critics and online trolls labelling her a “hypocrite” following her recent weight loss.

The Girls star, who has championed body positive causes in the past, recently attributed her weight loss to her “want[ing] to feel like I have more power throughout my day”.

Many gossip websites reported on Dunham’s weight loss, with some commenters arguing that it was hypocritical of Dunham considering her past comments about weight. One Twitter user suggested that it showed that the star “doesn’t really believe that all body types are acceptable”.

After Refinery 29 posted an articled titled ‘People Need To Stop Talking About Lena Dunham’s Weight’, Dunham took to Instagram to thank the publication and said that she doesn’t “give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body.”

She added: “I’ve gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I’ve done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I’ve accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa.”

Dunham went on to describe the motives behind her weight loss further: “Right now I’m struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn’t a triumph and it also isn’t some sign I’ve finally given in to the voices of trolls… I’m not handing in my feminist card to anyone… FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don’t we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to?”

See Dunham’s post in full beneath:

Thank you for this @Refinery29. I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU. Right now I'm struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn't a triumph and it also isn't some sign I've finally given in to the voices of trolls. Because my body belongs to ME–at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it, I'm not handing in my feminist card to anyone. So thank you to my girl @ashleygraham for writing so gorgeously about this on @lennyletter (link in bio). Thank you to @tracyandersonmethod for teaching me that exercise has the power to counteract my pain and anxiety, and to @jennikonner for being my partner in FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted. I love you- Lena

