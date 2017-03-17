Lena Dunham hits back after being labelled a ‘hypocrite’ over recent weight loss

'Girls' star responds to criticism in Instagram post

Lena Dunham has responded to critics and online trolls labelling her a “hypocrite” following her recent weight loss.

The Girls star, who has championed body positive causes in the past, recently attributed her weight loss to her “want[ing] to feel like I have more power throughout my day”.

Many gossip websites reported on Dunham’s weight loss, with some commenters arguing that it was hypocritical of Dunham considering her past comments about weight. One Twitter user suggested that it showed that the star “doesn’t really believe that all body types are acceptable”.

After Refinery 29 posted an articled titled ‘People Need To Stop Talking About Lena Dunham’s Weight’, Dunham took to Instagram to thank the publication and said that she doesn’t “give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body.”

She added: “I’ve gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I’ve done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I’ve accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa.”

Dunham went on to describe the motives behind her weight loss further: “Right now I’m struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn’t a triumph and it also isn’t some sign I’ve finally given in to the voices of trolls… I’m not handing in my feminist card to anyone… FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don’t we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to?”

See Dunham’s post in full beneath:

