It was the comedian's first time on a judging panel

Comedian Peter Kay dressed as controversial X Factor contestant Honey G last night to judge the final episode of Let It Shine.

The BBC talent contest saw boy bands compete to play a fictional group in Gary Barlow’s new West End musical, The Band, based on the music of Take That.

Kay wore a gold lamé cap, bomber jacket, LED sunglasses and a wig in the style of Honey G, who competed on ITV’s rival show, X Factor. Honey G, who had a day job in recruitment, came under fire when she was accused of performing “modern-day blackface” by Guardian columnist Lola Okolosie and the “rape of black culture” by Twitter users.

In costume the comedian called himself ‘Honey P’ and performed Honey G’s catchphrase; “when I say Honey, you say P”. It was Kay’s first time on a judging panel.

Five To Five, the band made up of AJ Bentley, Sario Solomon, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafour, were the eventual winners of the show.

Kay was a replacement for former Take That member Robbie Williams, who was forced to pull out of the guest judging spot due to an “ailment”, later revealed to be a back injury. Williams then made an appearance in the final with the other Take That members, performing ‘The Flood’.

Robbie Williams recently spoke to NME ahead of his performance at the BRITs to discuss UFOs and a “fucking amazing” possible collaboration with Liam Gallagher. Read the full interview here.