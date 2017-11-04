Liam Gallagher reveals he “can’t swim” on celebrity Gogglebox

"I start flapping around like some mad crazy salmon."

Liam Gallagher revealed he can’t swim last night (November 4) while taking part in a celebrity version of Channel 4 show, ‘Gogglebox’.

The Oasis frontman, who was joined by mum Peggy and son Gene, admitted that he “struggles” in the water, and is “jealous” of good swimmers like his mother.

“Me, Noel and [elder brother] Paul can’t swim,” he says.

“You can swim!” argues son Gene. “It’s just that you can’t get your head up. You just go underwater…”

“I can do half a width,” Gallagher replies. “Good for you swimmers, I’m jealous, I wish I could swim. I struggle when it goes deep and that. I start flapping around like some mad crazy salmon. “I even struggle having a shower.”

After being shown a cancer awareness video, Liam was seen contemplating what he’d just seen, before hugging Gene into a playful headlock.

Other celebrities who took part in the show include ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp and ex-cricketer Freddie Flintoff, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Ed Sheeran, Example and Big Narstie, and actress Jessica Hynes with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn wasn’t impressed after watching Nigella Lawson make poached eggs using a tea strainer, before revealing: “What I like is a coddled egg”.

The celebrity show was aired to raise money for the Stand Up to Cancer charity.

Liam Gallagher was supposed to be performing on last night’s ‘Sounds Like Friday Night’ show, but was forced to pull out of the BBC 1 show after being told to rest his voice by a doctor.

Tickets for his upcoming Finsbury Park show on June 29 2018 sold out in minutes, leaving many fans disappointed.

The singer recently opened up about his love for the The Stone Roses, saying they provided an escape while he was going through ‘family shit at home’ in his youth.

