Watch Lil Yachty’s rap about 59 ‘Simpsons’ characters

The Atlanta rapper performed the skit with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for the former's 'The Tonight Show'

Lil Yachty has performed a special Simpsons rap which namechecks 59 characters from the iconic animated show in three minutes – watch the performance below.

The Atlanta rapper, who released his debut album ‘Teenage Emotions’ last month, was a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the US earlier this week, where he linked up with the host and his house band The Roots for a music-based sketch which tipped its hat to the Matt Groening-created show.

Backed by three members of The Roots – including drummer Questlove – Yachty delivered a reference-heavy rap that managed to namecheck 59 characters from The Simpsons in under three minutes, including Hans Moleman (“…was saying Boo-Urns“), Ned Flanders and even Mr. Burns’ “hired goons“, Crusher and Lowblow, from the classic episode Last Exit to Springfield.

Watch Lil Yachty’s Simpsons rap below.

Late last month, Yachty had to respond to fans who pointed out that he’d hilariously mistaken a cello for a clarinet in a lyric on his new Migos collaboration ‘Peek A Boo’.

The rapper also recently took part in a special ‘Band on Band’ video for NME with Migos, which you can see below.

The two artists spoke passionately on a number of topics, including their tips for success, the importance of representing your hometown, and their take on the ongoing debate regarding who the greatest rapper of all time is.