Lindsay Lohan says she was ‘racially profiled’ while wearing a headscarf at a London airport

The 'Mean Girls' actress also discusses rumours she is converting to Islam.

Lindsay Lohan has said she was “racially profiled” recently after arriving in London from Turkey.

The Mean Girls actress recalled the incident on Good Morning Britain earlier today (February 21), telling hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “I got stopped recently and was racially profiled… She opened my passport, saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and immediately started apologising. But then said take off your headscarf.”

Lohan continued: “I did. I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.”

The actress also responded to rumours that she is converting to Islam. “I think any religion anyone chooses is a personal belief, my sister’s a Buddhist. [It’s] a consideration I have,” Lohan said. “I don’t want to speak on something I haven’t finished yet, I don’t think that’s right.”

She added: “I find a solace in studying, not just the Quran, but other religion. Just like meditation. [It’s] something that feeds my soul – learning different cultures and beliefs and the Islamic culture. I’ve found a lot of people, I feel like it’s a family to me.”

Lohan, who lost her fingertip in a boating accident last year, apologised in November for breaking her promise to turn on Kettering’s Christmas lights, which she made on Twitter on Brexit night.