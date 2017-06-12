Lindsay Lohan to star in British sitcom alongside Rupert Grint

The actor last appeared on TV in a guest appearance on '2 Broke Girls' in 2015

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to TV screens with an appearance in a British sitcom.

The actor will star in Sick Note alongside Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint.

The show, the first series of which airs on Sky 1 in autumn, focuses on a man (played by Grint) who is incorrectly diagnosed with a terminal illness by his doctor (played by Nick Frost).

As Coming Soon reports, Grint’s character is a compulsive liar, but has to keep up the charade once he discovers the truth about his diagnosis.

Lohan will not appear in the show until the second series. As yet, there is no confirmed air date for that season.

The actor has not appeared on TV since 2015, when she made a guest appearance in an episode of 2 Broke Girls.

Earlier this year, the star claimed she was “racially profiled” after arriving in London from Turkey.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Mean Girls actor recalled the incident on Good Morning Britain in February, telling hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “I got stopped recently and was racially profiled… She opened my passport, saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and immediately started apologising. But then said take off your headscarf.”

Lohan continued: “I did. I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.”