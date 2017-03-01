Are ‘Live & Kicking’ and ‘SM:TV Live’ returning?

Hosts from both shows have expressed their interest in bringing back their respective weekend breakfast programmes for a heavy dose of '90s nostalgia

Live & Kicking and SM:TV Live could both return to TV screens in the near future for separate reunion specials, after hosts from both shows signalled their interest in reviving the format.

The two children’s programmes were staple weekend viewing during the ’90s and ’00s, with Live & Kicking running from 1993-2001 on the BBC while SM:TV was broadcast on ITV between 1998 and 2003.

The reunion of SM:TV‘s flagship presenting team – which consisted of Cat Deeley and Ant & Dec – was first mooted last week, with all three presenters expressing their interest in bringing back the show for a one-off special to mark its twentieth anniversary in August 2018. The trio presented the show together from its inception in 1998 to 2001, when Ant & Dec departed.

Deeley told PA that “it would be a great idea” to “recreate the magic,” while Ant echoed the sentiment by saying that he and his presenting partner – along with Deeley – could get “carried away with the idea” of an anniversary special.

“If we did just a one-off, and it had to be 9.25am, with Chums and all that, and get Cat back,” Ant said.

Not to be left out, Zoe Ball has now expressed interest in reviving Live & Kicking – the BBC’s rival children’s show – admitting that “anything is possible” in an era where nostalgia is king.

“I miss Saturday morning telly, it was so daft [and there was] something for everyone,” she said to PA. “These days, adults want cookery and kids want cartoons, so it would be tricky.”

Ball did warn fans not to get carried away with the notion of a L&K reboot, however. “I remember those shows so fondly, perhaps they are best left as great memories.”