A London cinema is screening every Game of Thrones episode for free

Winter is coming...

A London cinema is to stage an epic Game of Thrones marathon that will see every episode of the HBO show playing over 71 hours.

The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square will begin the marathon from 7PM on Monday November 27th, with every episode of the hugely popular fantasy show being screened until 6PM on Thursday November 30th.

The timings for the event exceeds the 63 hours it would take to watch every episode, but the organisers have also factored in some pretty important pizza breaks, which will be dished out for free to attendees.

There’s also the chance to win free pizza for an entire year if you’re able to sit through the entire marathon.

Unsurprisingly, the event is now entirely booked up, but the Prince Charles Cinema will be releasing more tickets on the door.

Meanwhile, filming is underway on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

It is expected to hit screens in 2019, after actor Liam Cunningham revealed that filming will continue well into next year.

“We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes’, he told TV Guide.