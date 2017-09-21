It looks like ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ is coming back

The CW network and Warner Bros are developing a new one hour drama based on the character.

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ could soon be returning to television screens.

According to Variety, television network The CW and Warner Bros are developing a new one hour drama based around the character, for the 2018-19 season.

The original 90s ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ TV show was based on an Archie Comics series of the same name, and the new show would be based on the more recent – and much darker – Archie Comics series, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’.

Variety reports that the new TV series is: “described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘The Exorcist’, and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The original Archie comics series had Sabrina living in the fictional town of Greendale, while the TV series saw her living in fictional Boston suburb Westbridge, and the 1996 film adaptation had her living in Riverdale.

If the new ‘Sabrina’ project goes ahead, it will be a companion show to fellow Archie Comics TV adaptation, ‘Riverdale’.

There’s a crossover between the two comics, and fans previously speculated that the character of Sabrina Spellman would join ‘Riverdale’.

The creator of ‘Riverdale’, some of the show’s actors and even Archie Comics hinted at the possibility, but it never happened.

There’s still a chance that she could be appearing ‘Riverdale’ season 2, although now it seems that that this potential new show is what they may have been alluding to.

Variety report that the new show has: “a good chance of being ordered to series.”