‘Lord Of The Rings’ star says JRR Tolkien would be ‘spinning in his grave’ over TV show plans

John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli, is not impressed

John Rhys-Davies, star of the Lord Of The Rings movie franchise, has stated that the books’ author JRR Tolkien would be ‘spinning in his grave’ over plans to produce a TV show set in Middle Earth.

The spin-off TV show of the blockbuster films was confirmed earlier this week by Amazon, who reportedly see the franchise as having potential to be as big as Game of Thrones.

Rhys-Davies, who plays Gimli in the film trilogy, made the comments in an interview with Den Of Geek. “Well, you know they have the money to do it,” he said of the project.

“Why we quite need Lord of the Rings as a TV series baffles me slightly,” he continued. “I mean, poor Tolkien must be spinning in his grave.”

Sean Astin, who starred as Samwise Gamgee in the film trilogy, also recently spoke to EW Radio about the plans, saying: “I saw that the other day, and I thought that was intriguing. I’ve been saying for 15 years that maybe like 12 years after Lord of the Rings came out, that it would get remade. And people always said, ‘Oh no, it’ll never get remade! It’s a classic! They could never top it!’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’ll get remade. It’s a massive story! The characters are so beloved.’”

Asked whether he would be keen to return for the TV series, Astin replied: “I’m carrying the Samwise banner for the Peter Jackson version of Lord of the Rings. When I saw the Amazon thing, that didn’t even occur to me. I just sort of thought, ‘What would it be like to see the next Sam there?’ I think it’s an intriguing idea [but] the devil’s in the details. How would they do it? How? Who?”