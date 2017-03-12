Watch Lorde get drowned out by male feminists in SNL sketch

The New Zealand artist was the musical guest on last night's Scarlett Johansson-hosted episode

Lorde‘s guest appearance on last night’s (March 11) episode of Saturday Night Live saw the artist make a cameo in a sketch about feminism.

The New Zealander was the musical guest on last night’s show, which was guest-hosted by Scarlett Johansson. As well as appearing in the skit, Lorde also performed two new tracks – ‘Green Light’ and ‘Liability’ – for the first time on US television.

Lorde also made a cameo in the skit ‘A Sketch For Women’, which was led by SNL castmembers Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney. Introduced by Johansson and Aidy Bryant as a sketch supposedly written by Bennett and Mooney after the female members of the SNL cast and crew joined last Wednesday’s A Day Without a Woman strike, the two men go on to profess their deep respect for feminism and remark on how hard it is to be a woman – without letting any of the women present in the sketch speak.

Organising “a special musical performance to make up for all the stuff you’ve been through,” Lorde is then introduced and counts herself in – until Bennett and Mooney butt in and sing Lorde’s 2013 hit ‘Royals’ instead.

Watch the sketch below.

Following the release of ‘Green Light’ last week, Lorde revealed that her new album will be called ‘Melodrama’ – it’s set to hit shelves on June 16.