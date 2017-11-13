Louis CK’s manager “deeply sorry for not listening” to sexual misconduct allegations

Dave Becky says he "profoundly regrets" inaction in statement

Louis CK’s manager Dave Becky has issued an apology following suggestions that he had been previously told about sexual misconduct allegations facing the comedian.

Last week (November 9), CK was accused of sexual misconduct by five women. It was claimed that CK made women, including female comedians, watch and listen to him masturbate. After initially declining to comment, CK eventually issued a public statement the following day (November 10), saying that the “stories are true” and that he has “been remorseful of my actions”.

It had been claimed that two of the victims, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, had previously informed Becky of CK’s misconduct and that he was “upset” about them “talking about it openly”. Becky had denied that he threatened anyone over the claims.

In a new statement, Becky says that he “profoundly regrets” and is “deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia.”

Becky goes on to claim that he mistakenly thought the allegations, “albeit enormously embarrassing”, had been “consensual”. He adds: “I misperceived the casual way the story was portrayed to me — instead I should have recognised that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behaviour.”

Read Becky’s full statement below:

“I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia. If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do. I am providing this context so that others do not make the same mistake I did. At that time, I heard the story third-hand, and I interpreted the conversation as two women telling a story about a sexual encounter with a then-married Louis. Albeit enormously embarrassing, in no way did I interpret the interaction as threatening or non-consensual. I misperceived the casual way the story was portrayed to me — instead I should have recognized that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behavior. My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity. I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover-up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry. In hindsight, I was operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege. Until last week, I knew only of this one isolated incident. Although this may sound naïve, it is true. Never once, in all of these years, did anyone mention any of the other incidents that were reported recently — I am appalled to learn of these. I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously. I am going to take time to reflect on this, to educate myself daily, and to strive towards a more enlightened path. I want to ensure that all voices around me are heard, and that everyone is treated respectfully and empathetically. More than anything, I want to create an environment that is a better, safer and fairer place.”

Louis CK’s friend and fellow comedian Marc Maron has also responded to the scandal.