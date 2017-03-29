New trailer for Louis C.K. Netflix Special released

The special marks the first of two from the comedian.

Netflix have shared the first trailer for their forthcoming Louis C.K. documentary. It’s the first of two specials set to air on the streaming service.

The new release is aptly titled Louis C.K. 2017. It documents the comedian’s show in Washington D.C. and will air on April 4.

Speaking to Deadline after the announcement of the specials, Chief Content Officer at Netflix Ted Sarandos said; “Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy.” You can watch the trailer below.

In January 2015, Louis C.K, became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden. His stint there was recorded and later released as a digital audio download on his website. It went on to win the 2016 Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Netflix have also released comedy specials from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Earlier this month (March 17), Netflix announced a major change to its ratings system which will be rolled out in April.

Users will no longer be able to score TV shows, movies and documentaries by giving them a star rating out of five. Instead, they will be asked to award a title a simple “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”.

“Five stars feels very yesterday now,” Netflix’s Todd Yellin told press including Gizmodo after the announcement. “We’re spending many billions of dollars on the titles we’re producing and licensing, and with these big catalogues, that just adds a challenge.”