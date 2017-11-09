Louis CK accused of masturbating in front of female comedians

Film premiere cancelled following allegations

Louis CK has been forced to cancel the premiere of his new film following allegations of sexual misconduct.

I Love You, Daddy was set to premiere in New York on Thursday (November 9) but was called off just hours before after reports emerged of a New York Times article detailing allegations levelled at the comedian. CK has also canceled his scheduled appearance for Friday (November 10) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The New York Times article has since been published and features claims from five women – including female comedians – about alleged inappropriate behaviour by CK.

In it, comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov allege that CK masturbated in front of them in a hotel room during the 2002 US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado.

Abby Schachner accuses CK of masturbating during a phone conversation in 2003, while Rebecca Corry claims that the star asked if he could masturbate in front of her during the filming of a TV pilot in 2005.

An anonymous fifth woman also says that CK repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate while they worked together on the Chris Rock Show during the 1990s.

Louis CK has not yet responded to the allegations publicly.

CK’s publicist Lewis Kay declined to comment on the allegations, telling the NY Times: “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

In September, CK was asked about rumours of sexual misconduct by the NY Times at the Toronto film festival, which he dismissed as simply “rumours”.

Last year, on the topic of misconduct rumours, he told Vulture: “I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real. You can’t touch stuff like that.”