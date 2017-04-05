Watch Louis CK call Trump a ‘gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit’

Comedian hit out at US President on the 'Late Show'

Louis CK called Donald Trump a “gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit” on US TV last night (April 4).

The comic appeared on the Late Show to promote his new Netflix stand-up special.

Appearing on the show, host Stephen Colbert asked him if he regretted previously comparing Trump to Hitler, to which Louis replied: “I don’t take it back, I regret it – there’s a difference. Well, I regret saying it — it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

“It turned into this thing,” he added, explaining that his comments were featured on a tabloid front page.

“I guess he’s not as profound as I thought he was,” Louis continued of Trump. “I thought he was some new kind of evil, but he’s just a lying sack of shit.”

“Someones people lie,” Louis went on. “Then there’s somebody who lies once in a while and can’t quite stay inside the boundaries of truth. Somebody who lies sometimes. Then you have a liar — almost like a problem; they can’t help it, they lie a lot.”

“Then you have just a lying sack of shit,” he said of Trump. “It’s just an insane. It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit.”

“I don’t think his name is Donald Trump, I honestly don’t,” Louis joked.

“Don’t you just want God to show up and say, ‘I was just kidding’?” he then asked. “I just wish that he would.”

Watch below:

Louis CK 2017 is on Netflix now.