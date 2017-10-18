Louis Theroux announces a new documentary about anorexia and eating disorders

'Louis Theroux: Talking To Anorexia' will air on October 29

Louis Theroux has announced details of a new documentary which will tackle anorexia and other eating disorders.

Louis Theroux: Talking To Anorexia will air on BBC Two on October 29 at 9pm.

According to a press release, the documentary will see Theroux “embed himself in two of London’s biggest adult eating-disorder treatment facilities: St Ann’s Hospital and Vincent Square Clinic. He meets women of all ages and at various stages of their illness, accompanying them through an enforced daily routine of scheduled eating, weigh-ins and group therapy sessions.”

“As he spends more time with patients both on and off the wards, he witnesses the dangerous power that anorexia holds over them, leaving some unsure about whether recovery is achievable or even wanted. And as Louis seeks to understand what lies behind this mysterious illness, he finds himself drawn into a complex relationship between the disorder and the person it inhabits.”

It will follow the final episode of Theroux’s three-part Dark States trilogy, Murder In Milwaukee, which airs this Sunday (October 22).

Meanwhile, Theroux has revealed the most frightening moment he’s ever experienced while filming one of his documentaries.

“Touch wood, I’ve largely been quite lucky,” he told Vice. “The situations that have been the most frightening tend to be off-camera, because you haven’t reached that trust level where you feel comfortable starting to film, or the situation has broken down to the point where you no longer feel comfortable filming.”

“One of the most nerve-racking moments I had was doing the alcohol documentary, Drinking to Oblivion [April 2016], and we were in a south London flat,” he revealed. “There was a guy that was mentally ill and another guy that seemed emotionally unstable, and we were going to shoot a sequence, and it became clear that this is not going to go well, and the mentally ill guy was going, ‘I’m not having that fucking camera anywhere near me,’ so I said, ‘It’s fine, mate, we’ll just quietly go,’ then one of them put their arm around my neck as though to throttle me, and the other one said, ‘Oi, if anyone’s going to do him then it’s going to be me,’ and I remember just thinking, ‘Wow, he’s going to snap my neck.'”

“He was ex-Army, too, which suggests that he might actually know how to do that. I don’t remember how we got out of there, and not a frame of film was shot. I got out and thought, ‘That was ridiculous.’ It’s one thing to be on location in the West Bank or Lagos and to feel nervous, but the idea that I was going to meet my dreary demise in a social housing estate in south London, close to where I grew up, just felt all wrong.”