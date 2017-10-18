Dashing Theroux the snow

Louis Theroux stirred a Twitter frenzy yesterday after revealing a Christmas jumper design.

Posting a screenshot on the social media site, Theroux unveiled a Christmas sweater decorated with a cartoon image of himself wearing a santa hat.

The pun ‘All I want for Christmas is Louis Theroux’, also features on the jumper.

“Please place orders early as my Mum is struggling to keep up with demand,” wrote Louis to his followers. See the post below:

Fans were quick to jump on the hype.

It’s not yet clear where the jumper originates, but until the information is released, rest assured you can always pick up the perfect Louis Theroux sweatshirt from the NME Merch store.

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary series, Dark States, is currently being aired on BBC Two. The final programme, ‘Murder in Milwaukee’, will be broadcast this Sunday at 9pm.

Today it was also confirmed that Theroux will be releasing another film on October 29, in which he’ll explore eating disorders and anorexia in the UK.