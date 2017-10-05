Watch a trailer for Louis Theroux’s new ‘Dark States’ documentary series

The first episode 'Heroin Town' will air this Sunday (October 8)

A trailer has been released for Louis Theroux’s new documentary series, Dark States. Scroll below to watch.

Dark States will consist of three episodes in all, each “exploring American cities that face uniquely devastating challenges”.

The first – Heroin Town – will air Sunday night (October 8) on BBC Two. It will look at “America’s love affair with prescription painkillers” that has “led to widespread dependency on opiates”.

Theroux will follow Heroin Town with Murder In Milwaukee and Sex Trafficking Houston.

This trailer for all three episodes promises to reveal “the other side of America”. Watch below. You can see more clips on the BBC website.

Meanwhile, Theroux has revealed the most frightening moment he’s ever experienced while filming one of his documentaries.

“Touch wood, I’ve largely been quite lucky,” he told Vice. “The situations that have been the most frightening tend to be off-camera, because you haven’t reached that trust level where you feel comfortable starting to film, or the situation has broken down to the point where you no longer feel comfortable filming.”

“One of the most nerve-racking moments I had was doing the alcohol documentary, Drinking to Oblivion [April 2016], and we were in a south London flat,” he revealed. “There was a guy that was mentally ill and another guy that seemed emotionally unstable, and we were going to shoot a sequence, and it became clear that this is not going to go well, and the mentally ill guy was going, ‘I’m not having that fucking camera anywhere near me,’ so I said, ‘It’s fine, mate, we’ll just quietly go,’ then one of them put their arm around my neck as though to throttle me, and the other one said, ‘Oi, if anyone’s going to do him then it’s going to be me,’ and I remember just thinking, ‘Wow, he’s going to snap my neck.'”

“He was ex-Army, too, which suggests that he might actually know how to do that. I don’t remember how we got out of there, and not a frame of film was shot. I got out and thought, ‘That was ridiculous.’ It’s one thing to be on location in the West Bank or Lagos and to feel nervous, but the idea that I was going to meet my dreary demise in a social housing estate in south London, close to where I grew up, just felt all wrong.”