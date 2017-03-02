Louis Theroux reveals themes for three new BBC Two documentaries

The docs will air on BBC Two later this year.

Louis Theroux has revealed the themes for three new documentary films he is making for BBC Two.

The films are called Murder In Milwaukee, Opiate City and Sex Trafficking Houston, though the latter is currently only a working title.

“I immerse myself in some of the most dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society. They combine hard-hitting actuality with intimate interviews,” he told The Independent.

“I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systemic level and also in a very personal way.”

The documentaries are due to premiere on BBC Two later this year, though exact air dates have yet to be announced. BBC Two’s Patrick Holland said of the new documentaries: “This is so exciting. It is always a real event to have a new series from Louis on BBC Two. This trilogy promises to be hugely timely and challenging, it has never been more important to engage with the forces shaping modern America.”

Louis Theroux’s theatrically-released documentary My Scientology Movie was named Best Film at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. While attending the ceremony, Theroux spoke about his love for Artic Monkeys and Skepta.