Call the BBC this needs to happen

The documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux has recorded a sound file about a cybergoth who believes Hull is a portal to hell following the success of a viral bot tweet.

Theroux was addressing a widely shared and liked Tweet from the ‘Louis Theroux Bot’, which randomly generates fictional quotes in the style of the documentary maker.

“I’m in Amsterdam to meet Hannah, a former IT expert turned cybergoth who believes Hull is a portal to Hell,” read one from yesterday.

Theroux then retweeted the status, with the line, “Alright, you asked for it. If this gets enough retweets I’ll record it. Using my real voice.”

After picking up 35,000 retweets at the time of writing, Theroux followed up with a second Tweet, stating that he had made the recording but couldn’t work out how to upload it to the social platform.

BBC Three then waded into the discussion, saying they could upload the file on his behalf.

The file has yet to be formally released, with fans comparing the wait to the countdown to “Christmas morning”.

On Sunday Louis Theroux will release his latest documentary, on the topic of eating disorders in Britain.

The new film follows his latest series, Dark States, which explored heroin addiction, sex trafficking and homicide in the United States.