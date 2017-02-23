Louis Theroux’s next documentary will be about Trump

BBC filmmaker describes it as an 'amazing challenge'

Louis Theroux has stated that his next documentary will focus on Donald Trump’s rise to power in the US.

Describing tackling the subject as an “amazing challenge”, Theroux went on to say: “It feels like a whole cultural, almost sea change in how the world is part of the post-Brexit wave of populism.”

“The story seems to change every day with Trump. There’s something new bubbling under. It’s hard to get your head around such a big subject.”

“The challenge with Trump would be… something so abhorrent that walks on two legs and is a human being, you have to explore where his foibles come from.”

According to The Mirror, Theroux has a new three-part series, filmed in America, coming to BBC 2 soon.

Theroux told NME of Trump last year: “The threat is real. It’s a frightening symptom of some sort of weird malaise that he could be taken as seriously as he is in America. I’m sure that many well-meaning people who aren’t anything like Donald Trump for some reason see him as a solution to their fears. Some sort of deep rot has set into American society and the political process that means people don’t feel they’re being listened to. And so they go to a reality TV show star for answers.”

Speaking at the V05 NME Awards 2017 last week, where he won Best Film for his My Scientology Movie, Theroux said that scientologists are now making a movie about him and recalled how he once took a selfie with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner.

