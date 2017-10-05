And apparently all the models wanted to wear it

Louis Vuitton have featured a special Stranger Things t-shirt in their Spring Summer 2018 collection.

The t-shirt was worn over a floral blouse by a model walking down the Paris Fashion Week runway earlier this week.

The t-shirt features one of the new movie posters, featured on the show’s social media to promote Stranger Things 2, out October 27. See the t-shirt below:

Speaking to Vogue about the piece, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere admitted the t-shirt was one of most coveted items of clothing by the models backstage:

“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time. And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show. It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things… I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”

This is not the first time a Stranger Things x Louis Vuitton collaboration has been hinted at. In September 2016, Ghesquiere posted an image of three of the show’s child stars, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin visiting him at the designer’s headquarters in the French capital.

The Stranger Things Twitter page has referenced the fashion show, joking that the piece was derived from the “Fall/Winter ‘84” collection.

If you don’t want to wait until next year to get this particular piece of merch from Louis Vuitton, you can get a much more accessible, cooler, cheaper Stranger Things tee here.