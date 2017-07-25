It's the perfect way to fill that Love Island shaped hole in your life.

Love Island finished last night, and fans were left with a huge hole in their nightly schedules after it was announced that Kem Cetinay and girlfriend Amber Davies had scooped the ITV show’s £50,000 prize.

But one fan has now come up with a way to fill that Love Island shaped gap in your life – creating Sims characters based on the show’s contestants.

The results were posted on Twitter and they bear a decent resemblance to contestants including Chris, Amber, Kem, Montana, and Marcel.

They’re also available in The Sims Community, which means that every user can put the characters in their own scenarios.

But while it’s all well and good creating the characters, they’ll also need their very own villa – and another Twitter user is only too aware that necessity is the mother of invention. Here’s that house in full.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

ITV have also confirmed that Love Island will return for its fourth series next year after record-breaking viewing figures. Some 2.6 viewers tuned in to watch last night’s final – which is the highest overnight audience ever achieved by ITV 2.

Stormzy also made a surprise appearance on Love Island last week, after the grime star previously admitted that he was a huge fan of the ITV show.

He’s also vowed to meet to meet up with winner Kem and friend Chris Hughes – after he offered support to them ahead of a talent show challenge which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.

Last night’s final also saw former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville achieve fourth place with girlfriend Gabby Allen. During his time on the show, he was responsible for Blazin’ Squad streams soaring by 2500% on Spotify, while the East London group have also confirmed that they’re planning to reunite and record new music.