‘Love Island’ is coming back for a special reunion episode

And sooner rather than later.

Love Island is to return later this week for a special reunion episode.

Host Caroline Flack will welcome all of the show’s finalist for a debrief airing this Sunday on ITV2. Simply titled Love Island: The Reunion, it will air at 9pm.

The latest series of Love Island was shown on ITV2 this Monday night (July 24). Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned winners, with Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt finishing as runners-up. Stormzy, Ella Eyre, and numerous other musicians and celebrities have since tweeted about their Love Island withdrawal symptoms.

Meanwhile, Blazin Squad have confirmed that they are set to reunite following band member Marcel’s starring role on this year’s season of Love Island.

Liam Gallagher has also revealed why became a regular Love Island viewer, saying: “I like it man, but I don’t truly understand the bit where they’ve got to kip on the floor, outside. I’m just into the fact that it’s shit, you know what I mean? It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on.”

“I’m watching it every night,” he added. “Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?”