‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes apologises for using N-word in rap

"I am mortified that anyone would be upset"

‘Love Island’ star turned ‘rapper’ Chris Hughes has apologised after footage emerged of him using the N-word.

The reality TV star, and one half of the duo Chris And Kem, attracted criticism after footage emerged on Snapchat of him singing along to Drake in a club when he shown to rap the word ‘n****r’. Now, he’s taken to Twitter to post a lengthy apology.

“I wanted to take this moment to address the situation with regards to me being filmed singing the lyrics of the Drake song on Saturday night in a club,” he wrote on Twitter. “While it is clear, I am singing along to the lyrics of an artist I love, I can see, and completely understand, how this caused offence.”

He continued: “This is absolutely the last thing I would ever have wanted to do and I can only apologise to you all. I am mortified that anyone would be upset by my actions. I see this stuff on Snapchat every Saturday and Sunday morning, but that’s no excuse.”

He added: “I promise to learn from this experience – and am truly sorry. Love CH”

Following on from their live rap collaboration with Stormzy on stage at V Festival, Chris And Kem unveiled the official single version of their track ‘Little Bit Leave It’ earlier this month.

It has also been confirmed that Chris And Kem will be getting their own show based on their love of music. The spin-off will allegedly see the friends discover “the world of rap, grime and hip-hop together.” It’s not been announced when the show will air.