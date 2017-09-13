Another ‘Love Island’ star has bagged a TV presenting job

They'll be fronting MTV News

Love Island star Montana Brown has bagged a TV presenting gig at MTV news.

Brown openly admitted that she only went on the reality TV show to launch a media career.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women in July, Brown said: “I just thought it would be a really good platform for me to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet, but I just thought it would open some doors and maybe some opportunities as well.”

To be in the public eye, I feel like it gives you a great platform to influence the public in a good way,” she added.

The news comes after Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay bagged their own show.

Fans had been calling for the pair to get their own spin-off show after they appeared on the ITV2 series.

The spin-off will allegedly see the friends discover “the world of rap, grime and hip-hop together.” It’s not been announced when the show will air.

Hughes and Cetinay were known for their love of Stormzy on the show – the grime artist later appeared on Love Island to give advice to the pair about performing their own song.

Cetinay is also rumoured to be appearing on the forthcoming series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.