Watch a teaser trailer for Netflix’s ‘Love’ season 2

The Judd Apatow series will return in March

A teaser trailer has been released for the second season of Netflix show Love.

The Judd Apatow series premiered on the streaming service in February 19, with its first season consisting of ten episodes. The show focuses on the on-off relationship of characters Mickey and Gus, played by Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust respectively.

Its second season will premiere on March 10, comprising of twelve episodes this time around. See a first glimpse of the new season in the teaser below, which is titled ‘Sounds of Love’.

Meanwhile, Netflix is planning to spend a massive $6 billion (£4.9 billion) on new content in 2017. A report published last year cited the spending drive to be part of the streaming giant’s strategy to improve its relatively slim profit margins.

The sum will be spent on original series such as Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black and House Of Cards. It will also fund new additions to its library of films and classic TV shows. The company’s CEO Reed Hastings was quoted as saying: “With more revenue, we can reinvest to further improve Netflix to attract new members from around the world, while continuing to delight our existing customers”.