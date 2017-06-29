Luke from ‘Gilmore Girls’ is launching his own coffee brand

Actor Scott Patterson talks about his new company called Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee

Gilmore Girls actor Scott Patterson is set to launch his own brand of coffee.

Patterson has played Luke Danes in the cult TV show since its original run from 2000 to 2007, reprising the role of the small-town diner owner for Netflix’s revival mini-series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, last year.

Despite his character’s well-known dislike for coffee, the actor has now revealed that he has plans to enter the coffee business. The brand won’t have any links to the Gilmore Girls name. Instead it’ll be called Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee.

Patterson has told Wealth Management: “I’m developing my own coffee brand. We’re almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it.”

“Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with,” he added. “It’s the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night. It’s going to be called Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee.”

Last year saw Patterson serve Gilmore Girls fans coffee in a special pop-up diner to mark the launch of the revival series.

Despite the revival series receiving mixed reviews, there has been reports of Gilmore Girls returning to Netflix this year.

Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore in the show, recently said discussions about a potential new series haven’t happened yet.

Bledel also said the show’s future would come down to “the story” and “the timing”. “We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum [for the revival] from there, and it came together so quickly, and it really seemed like the right thing,” she said.

“I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story, and I think that came together in A Year In The Life. The only thing I can say about a future instalment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing.”