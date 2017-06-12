Idris Elba confirmed to return for ‘Luther’ season five

The show last aired properly in 2015 for its two-part fourth season

A fifth season of Luther has been officially commissioned, with Idris Elba confirmed to be returning to play the titular DCI.

The acclaimed BBC crime-drama last aired properly in 2015, when it returned for a two-part fourth season. The premise of the show briefly returned in 2016 for a Sport Relief parody special.

After hinting at future episodes during a Twitter Q&A last year, Elba has now had his involvement in a brand new season of Luther confirmed.

With the show set to return for four new episodes, Luther writer Neil Cross told Digital Spy: “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot… It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question.

“I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street,” he continued. “Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther?”

Elba said he was “thrilled” about the show’s return. “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

While no official air date has been confirmed, the fifth season of Luther is expected to hit screens in late 2018 – with filming set to begin early next year.