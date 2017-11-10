‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner accused of sexual harassment by show’s former writer

Kater Gordon claims that Weiner told her she "owed it to him to let him see me naked"

Former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon has accused the show’s creator Matthew Weiner of making a sexually inappropriate remark towards her while she worked on the series. In response, a representative for Weiner has said that he “does not remember saying” the comment.

Gordon joined the show as a writing assistant from its second season in 2008, later becoming a staff writer. She won an Emmy in 2009 for her writing work on the show, but was let go at the end of season three. She had previously worked as a personal assistant to Weiner and hasn’t worked in television since leaving Mad Men.

Speaking to The Information, Gordon claims that Weiner made a suggestive comment towards her one night as they worked late on the season two finale, ‘Meditations in an Emergency’, the episode they later won the Emmy for.Gordon alleges that he “told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked”, a comment that she brushed off at the time.

“It felt like a lose-lose situation,” Gordon says of her decision to not confront Weiner, adding that she felt “threatened and devalued” by the comment. She continues: “I did my best to play along but couldn’t divorce him from the comment, and I lost respect. I couldn’t in good conscious support him the way I did the previous year.”

Gordon was eventually let go a few weeks after winning the 2009 Emmy, with the writer claiming that Weiner broke the news to her by telling her how she had “fallen short” and “was terrible at everything”.

“I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press,” Gordon says. “I eventually walked away instead of fighting back.”

A press representative for Weiner has responded to the claims in a statement, which reads: “Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on Mad Men as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague. During the nine years he was showrunner on Mad Men, Mr. Weiner had a predominantly female driven writers room. He has long believed in and implemented an egalitarian working environment including the highest levels of production and writing based on mutual respect for all.”