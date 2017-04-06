Madonna makes fun of Pepsi’s botched Kendall Jenner advert

Madonna's own Pepsi advert was pulled in 1989.

Madonna has made fun of Pepsi’s botched ad campaign starring Kendall Jenner.

The advert, which Pepsi has now pulled, has been widely criticised for being “tone-deaf” and offensive. Color of Change, a US advocacy group that campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold Black people back,” accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of “appropriating our pain and struggle”.

In 1989, Pepsi pulled an advert starring Madonna in the wake of the controversy caused by the singer’s ‘Like A Prayer’ video. The famous video, in which Madonna is seen kissing a black saint, was accused of “blasphemy” by the Vatican. At the time, Pepsi were so keen to distance themselves from the video swiftly that they allowed Madonna to keep her $5 million advance.

Sharing a clip of Jenner’s video on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn’t make sense! #chosen.”

She added: “Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic”

Madonna then shared a picture of herself, taken in the late ’90s, in which she is holding a can of Coca Cola.

Kendall Jenner shared her now-axed Pepsi advert on Tuesday night (April 4). It showed her finishing a photo shoot before handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is supervising a protest, seemingly as a goodwill gesture. Jenner, known for her appearances of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then joins the protest herself.

Color of Change highlighted the similarity between the advert’s imagery and a famous photograph of Black Lives Matter activist Leshia Evans, which was taken last year at a protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Pepsi initially responded to the controversy by saying in a statement: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

However, the corporation has since bowed to pressure on social media and pulled the campaign completely. “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” it said in a statement. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

When the advert launched on Tuesday night, many Twitter users criticised it for being “tone deaf”. Some also suggested Jenner should donate her fee to charity.

