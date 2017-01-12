Watch ‘Luke Cage’ actor recall his failed ‘Game Of Thrones’ audition

Mahershala Ali tells story of 'one of the worst auditions of my life'

Actor Mahershala Ali has recalled the time he auditioned for a part in Game Of Thrones, what he describes as “one of the worst auditions of my life”.

Ali, who has received praise for his roles in recent films Moonlight and Hidden Figures, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, revealing that he once auditioned for the part of Xaro Xhoan Daxos in the HBO show.

“I think my audition guaranteed that I wasn’t almost on Game of Thrones,” he joked, blaming his “really stiff” audition on an uncomfortable chair.

Ali is known for his roles as Remy Danton in House of Cards and Cottonmouth on Luke Cage.

Luke Cage, the latest Marvel and Netflix collaboration, features cameos from hip hop, soul and R&B stars like Method Man, The Delfonics and Faith Evans. But showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has revealed that he wanted one star more than any other to appear on the show – Prince.

Coker hoped to try convince Prince to star in series finale by including a prop inspired by one of the late singer’s idiosyncrasies. One of the show’s reoccurring motifs is a swear jar that is used in Pop’s barber shop, an object that comes to hold some sentimental weight for Luke in later episodes.

On Twitter, Coker revealed that the swear jar was written in entirely with Prince in mind. Prince, a devout Jehovah’s Witness, was known to charge guests up to $20 for breaking his no swearing rule inside his Paisley Park compound. Unfortunately, Coker never got a chance to show Prince the series.