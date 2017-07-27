Five scripts are also in play for the new season.

Mahershala Ali has officially signed on for True Detective Season Three, HBO has confirmed.

Rumours of Ali securing a starring role in the hit TV show began earlier this month and now the network has given the green light to both Ali and a third season of the detective drama.

Earlier this year the actor won an Oscar for his supporting role in 2016’s Moonlight, following his involvement with Netflix’s House of Cards and Luke Cage.

Moreover, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys said he’s read “five great scripts” from writer Nic Pizzolatto, telling Uproxx, “all I’ll tell you is I’m very, very impressed and excited about what I’ve read. I don’t want to give away the storyline, but I think they’re terrific.”

In 2016 HBO’s former President of Programming, Michael Lombardo, said he “takes the blame” for season 2 of the show, after it received a lukewarm response from fans.

The anthology series returned for a second run in 2015, with its entirely new cast including Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn.

Lombardo told The Frame: “When we tell somebody to hit an air date as opposed to allowing the writing to find its own natural resting place, when it’s ready, when it’s baked — we’ve failed. I think in this particular case, the first season of True Detective was something that Nic Pizzolatto had been thinking about, gestating, for a long period of time. He’s a soulful writer. And I take the blame. I became too much of a network executive at that point. We had huge success. ‘Gee, I’d love to repeat that next year.’”

He went on: “I set him up. To deliver, in a very short time frame, something that became very challenging to deliver. That’s not what that show is. He had to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. Find his muse. And so I think that’s what I learned from it. Don’t do that anymore.”

Lombardo decided to step down as President of Programming in May 2016 and was replaced by HBO’s head of comedy and drama, Casey Bloys.