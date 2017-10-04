Main character announces departure from ‘NCIS’

The actor has been a part of the crime drama for 16 years

One of the main characters on NCIS is set to leave at the end of the current series.

The US crime drama is currently on its 15th series and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It first aired in 2003 and has been ever-present on American TV since.

Now, actor Pauley Perrette has confirmed she is to leave the show when this batch of episodes reaches an end.

Perrette plays forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the show. She has appeared in every episode of NCIS as well as some episodes of spin-off shows NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

As E! News reports, Perrette made the announcement on Twitter, addressing rumours about a rift between her and the show’s network, and her reasons for leaving. “So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” she wrote.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

NCIS is currently two episodes into season 15, with the latest aired in America last night (October 3).