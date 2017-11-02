Maisie Williams reveals plans for when she is “free” from ‘Game of Thrones’

The 20-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark, has starred in the show since she was 14

Maisie Williams has revealed plans to make independent films once she is “free” from working on Game of Thrones.

Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show, is part of the cast who have just begun filming the final season of Game of Thrones, which will conclude with a six-episode eighth season. An air date has yet to be confirmed.

The star is already looking beyond the conclusion of Thrones, however, with Williams disclosing that she wants to get into independent cinema once the show wraps up for good.

“I’ve just started a production company, so I’m now realising how hard the industry can be,” she told BBC Newsbeat about her future plans. “Coming back [home] and listening to all the films nominated and getting back into watching independent films just makes me realise how much I miss it.

“It’s the only place I’ve ever really wanted to be to be honest.”

“I’m really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there’s going to be time for me to do whatever I want,” she continued. “That’s just incredibly exciting and it will be nice to pick roles that I want to do. I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit.”

Asked about how she’ll contend with the prospect of Thrones finishing, Williams opined: “On one hand it’s really nerve-wracking to know that I won’t have that support blanket and safety net – but on the other hand, I’m free [from Game of Thrones].

“I’d love to do a British independent film, I’d love to make it and I’d love to be in it. There are a couple of directors that I’d love to work with – Dexter Fletcher being one. I’d like to just do some work here, for Britain.”

