This could be epic...

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT.

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has revealed her idea on how the fantasy show should end – and it fits in brilliantly with the shock events that took place in the first episode of Season 7.

The episode, which premiered on Sunday night, saw Arya use her powers as a Faceless Man to take on the appearance of Walder Frey, killing his family as direct revenge for the events of the Red Wedding.

But with those shape-shifting powers firmly in mind, Maisie has dreamed up the ultimate ending for Arya.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “I’ve always had this fantasy in the back of my head – I don’t think it’s a good ending and fans might not like it – but that somebody would sit on the Iron Throne at the end and then they whip off their face and it’s Arya instead. I’ve always had that dream.”

She also opened up on how Arya realised her monstrous potential in the first episode of Season 7.

“It’s so f—ed up!” she said.

“Even Arya is surprised she has so much power. In that last moment she’s staring out at all those men dying, she’s turned into a bit more of a monster than she’s ever realized. I don’t think she’s sad about that but she’s got it on her mind.”

It wasn’t the only big moment for Arya during the episode either – as she encountered a busker who was played by none other than Ed Sheeran.