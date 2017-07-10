Maisie Williams criticises Hollywood for ‘sexualising’ young actresses

The actress has been playing Maisie Williams on 'Game Of Thrones' since she was 12.

Maisie Williams has criticised the TV and film industry for encouraging young actresses to play older, more sexualised characters.

Though the actress was cast as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones when she was just 12-years-old, she said she has been unlucky to escape the usual Hollywood trope of “young sexy woman”.

“I have been really lucky, in that I play characters who aren’t necessarily the eye candy. It’s hard for young actresses who still feel like scrappy teenagers but are sort of forced to play characters who are a lot more mature, because, you know, ‘young sexy woman’ really sells in Hollywood,” she told Sunday Times Style.

During the interview, Williams also revealed that she went through a difficult period shortly after she joined Game Of Thrones.

“At 12, I was fearless and didn’t care, so I really enjoyed it,” she recalled. “But then, as each season passed, the pressure built and it became a little destructive. Everyone goes through that dip in confidence. That also came with puberty. It all fizzled out a bit, and I lost my confidence and now I’m slowly starting to get it back again.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“But the first two years were weird,” she added. “I was having the time of my life, but I look back and I think I wasn’t really very happy because I didn’t have many friends. I had left school and I was working a lot and it was a strange time. I remember in maybe season two or three, other cast members coming up to me and saying, ‘Your life is going to change’, and to me that wasn’t exciting. I was, like, ‘I don’t want it to change, I quite enjoy my life.'”

Episode titles released for Game Of Thrones season 7 have recently revealed potential plot spoilers.

Game Of Thrones finally returns to Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 17.