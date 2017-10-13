The makers of ‘Peaky Blinders’ aren’t happy with Harvey Weinstein either

The 'Harvey Weinstein Company' has been removed from the credits

In the response to the many allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment levelled against Harvey Weinstein, the makers of ‘Peaky Blinders‘ have erased the name of his former company from the credits of the upcoming new season.

As Deadline reports, when ‘Peaky Blinders’ season four premieres on Netflix US and the BBC later this month, it will be without the production card of ‘The Weinstein Company’ in the show’s credits. Not only that, but it is claimed that they’ll be retroactively removing it from past seasons too.

The decision is said to have been made by producer Caryn Mandabach Productions and distributor Endemol Shine International. TWC are said to be aware of the move in the wake of Weinstein being sacked at the weekend following the barrage of accusations made against him. He is now facing a criminal investigation in both the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, Twitter users across the globe are boycotting the social media site today over actress Rose McGowan’s suspension after she was temporarily blocked from using the site amidst numerous Hollywood controversies surrounding Weinstein.