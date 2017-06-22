Making A Murderer’s Brendan Dassey has overturned conviction upheld

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were the subjects of the Netflix documentary series

Brendan Dassey, one of the men featured in Netflix’s hugely successful true crime series Making A Murderer, has had his overturned murder conviction upheld.

Dassey, now 27, was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005 along with his uncle Steven Avery. In 2007, Dassey was sentenced to life in prison with no parole. He was 16 at the time.

Last August, Dassey had his conviction overturned with a federal judge ruling that his confession was obtained by investigators after he had been given “false promises”. Now WISN Milwaukee reports that a federal appeals court in Chicago have upheld the decision to overturn the murder conviction, agreeing that Dassey’s confession was involuntary.

“To be sure Dassey’s confession was not a smooth and consistent story,” the ruling says. “There were holes in the narrative. Dassey waffled and backtracked. The sequence of events was not always clear. The majority, reviewing the interview with its defense-friendly ‘key’ in hands, takes these inconsistencies as proof that Dassey was not recounting real memories but only telling the investigators what he believed they wanted to hear.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The state of Wisconsin has 90 days to retry Dassey while state attorneys can also appeal to the US Supreme Court over the overturned conviction.

Meanwhile, a second season of Making A Murderer is set to air later this year.

Late last year, a judge ordered that evidence in the Avery case be retested.

Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, said an agreement to start independent scientific testing on critical pieces of evidence has been signed by Wisconsin judge Angela Sutkiewicz . Among the evidence set to be tested, includes Avery’s blood sample in the documentary.