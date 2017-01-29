‘Making A Murderer’ season two to air this year

The true crime series follows the case of Steven Avery, who is currently in prison on a life sentence

The second series of ‘Making A Murderer’ will air later this year, according to Netflix.

The true crime series was made available on the streaming service in 2016 and instantly became a hit. It follows the case of Steven Avery, who is currently in prison on a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Although Netflix’s VP of original content said the next series will arrive this year, she couldn’t be specific about a date. “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as the story continues to unfold,” Cindy Holland told USA Today.

“We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming,” she added.

She explained that not giving the programme an official air date meant filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi could keep shooting until they were ready to tell the next part of the story.

“Laura and Moira are [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready,” Holland said.

“Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

Late last year, a judge ordered that evidence in the case Avery be retested.

Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, said an agreement to start independent scientific testing on critical pieces of evidence has been signed by Wisconsin judge Angela Sutkiewicz .

Among the evidence set to be tested, includes Avery’s blood sample in the documentary.

Zellner said she feels encouraged that the attorney general’s office was “helpful in expediting these tests,” reports CBS News.

The agreement came nearly three months after Zellner pledged she had a plan to overturn his 2007 conviction.