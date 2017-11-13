Marc Maron responds to Louis CK scandal and opens up about own experience of sexual misconduct

Maron on CK: "He's my friend. He fucked up"

Marc Maron has spoken about his friend and fellow comedian Louis CK after the star’s apology following allegations of sexual misconduct. Maron also opened up about his own experience of suffering harassment when he was younger.

Last week (November 9), CK was accused of sexual misconduct by five women. It was claimed that CK made women, including female comedians, watch and listen to him masturbate.

After initially declining to comment, CK eventually issued a public statement the following day (November 10), saying that the “stories are true” and that he has “been remorseful of my actions”.

Speaking on his WTF podcast, Maron addresses “my friend Louis CK’s admission that he did some vile, inappropriate, hurtful damaging, selfish shit… some sexual misconduct, some awful behaviour.”

Maron’s comments come in the introduction for his episode with Pixies’ Kim Deal. He adds: “There was a report in the New York Times… and a day later Louis copped to it, and copped to it late, but he did it, and he’s my friend, and it’s a difficult position to be in because I certainly can’t condone anything he did, there was no way to justify it, no way to defend it, no way to apologise for him about it, no way to let him off the hook.”

“There’s a lot of concern about who knew what [and] when,” Maron says, continuing that “I knew what most people knew, that there was a story out there, I guess going back several years”.

“I would ask him about it,” Maron says and claims that he had been told that the allegations were “not true, not real” and simply “a rumour”. Maron adds that CK said he wasn’t going to publicly address the rumours.

“I want to believe women, but in this particular instance, there was no one named in that story,” Maron explains. “There was no place for women to go tell this story… So I believed my friend.”

Maron goes on to admit being a “toxic male presence” in the past and speaks of his regret at not hiring any female writers on his Maron TV show. He also talks about the positive experience of working with mostly female staff on Netflix’s GLOW.

He also opens up about being forcefully kissed by a college professor when he was 18 or 19 years old, saying that his body “went into a paralysis” and that he “carried that shame and confusion with me for a while”.

“This isn’t about me and I’m not trying to compare myself to women in any way,” Maron clarifies. “I’m trying to access the empathy and understanding of his implicit and age-old malignant power dynamic so I can grow and help change things.”

“I’m disappointed in my friend. He did some gross shit, some damaging shit. People are like, ‘How are you gonna be friends with that guy?’ He’s my friend. He fucked up. He’s in big fucking trouble. What am I gonna do? I’m gonna be his friend. What do you want me to do? It’s probably the best time to be his friend when he needs to make changes in his life.”

Listen to Maron make the comments here.

Following the allegations levelled at Louis CK, it was confirmed that the release of CK’s upcoming movie I Love You, Daddy has been cancelled, while HBO, Netflix and FX have also cut ties with the star. TBS have also announced CK’s animated series The Cops would be “suspended until further review”.

In his apology statement, the comedian said he had “tried to learn from” his actions, as well as “run from them”. “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions,” he said. “I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”