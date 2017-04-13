Mark Gatiss discusses his ‘Game Of Thrones’ return

He'll play Tycho Nestoris again during season 7.

Mark Gatiss has confirmed he is returning to Game Of Thrones during season 7.

The actor and Sherlock co-creator previously appeared as Tycho Nestoris in a couple of episodes of the show in 2014 and 2015.

“Yes, I did it in Belfast last year,” he told The Daily Express when asked if he had filmed any more episodes. “I can’t tell you anything more obviously, mostly because I don’t know anything.”

He continued: “It was lovely. What I love about it is that I don’t have any stake in it. I honestly don’t know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven’t got a clue. I’ve done four episodes now and there’s two more they think. It’s a huge saga and I don’t know and I rather like that. But I’ve had a lovely time.

“The last scene I’m in with – I probably can’t say because it would be a spoiler, wouldn’t it?” Gatiss added.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington recently responded to a rumour that his character could be ‘The Prince That Was Promised’. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has teased his upcoming Game Of Thrones cameo, revealing that his character doesn’t die in the show.

Game Of Thrones will return for season 7 on July 16 in the US on HBO. Sky Atlantic and Now TV will premiere the episode in the UK at 2am on July 17, with a repeat scheduled for 9pm on the same day. Watch its latest trailer here.

