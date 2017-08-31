The actress used to be known as Chloe Wang

The actress Chloe Bennet has criticised Hollywood producers that pressured her into changing her name, labelling them “racist”.

Bennet, who was born Chloe Wang and plays Skye in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD series, discussed her experience of working with casting directors under her former name on Instagram.

When asked by one of her followers why she had taken the decision to change her name, Bennet wrote: “Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable.” She added, “I’m doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work.”

She also clarified her personal pride in her Asian heritage, writing: “changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in china [sic], speak mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese. It means I had to pay my rent.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast last year, the actress discussed the name change as having a strong effect on castings: “The first audition I went on after I changed my name, I got booked.”

Bennet is the founder of Represent Us Now, a support network that aims to give more visibility to Asian American Pacific Islanders.