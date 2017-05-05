The first cast image of ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ has been released

The forthcoming TV series will premiere in the US in September

The first cast image from Marvel’s Inhumans has been released.

The upcoming TV series will debut in the US on September 26 (where it’ll air on ABC), and is set to star Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon. The first two episodes of its debut season will premiere in select IMAX cinemas on September 1.

With the first teaser poster for Inhumans being released earlier this week, Marvel have now shared the first image of the majority of the cast as their respective characters in the new series. Showcasing most of the show’s ‘Royal Family’, the image features Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Ken Leung as Karnak, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Iwan Rheon as Maximus.

The three members of the ‘Family’ to be missing from the promotional image are Triton, Lockjaw and Auran. See the new Inhumans image below, via Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, another Marvel project, The Defenders, was previewed in a new trailer that was released earlier this week.

Defenders will combine the stories begun in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and is set to air on Netflix on August 18.