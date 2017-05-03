‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ reveals first teaser poster

The forthcoming TV series will star Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and 'Game of Thrones' actor Iwan Rheon

The first teaser poster for Marvel’s Inhumans has been released – see the new image below.

The forthcoming TV series is set to debut on US TV on September 26 (where it’ll air on ABC), and is set to star Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon.

Ahead of the arrival of Inhumans in four months’ time, Marvel have shared the first promotional poster for the new series. Featuring the crest of Black Bolt (who will be played by Mount) hovering over the Earth, the insignia represents the Inhuman King’s colossal power – with the sound of his voice alone having the ability to destroy civilisations.

See the first teaser poster for Marvel’s Inhumans below.

Beyond humanity. Here’s a look at the first teaser art for "Marvel’s #Inhumans"! A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on May 2, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

In other Marvel news, one of its executives recently made some controversial comments regarding the issue of diversity in its stories.

David Gabriel, vice president of sales at Marvel, claimed that readers don’t “want any more diversity,” which he said had disappointed the Marvel executives. “That was difficult for us because we had a lot of fresh, new, exciting ideas that we were trying to get out and nothing new really worked.”