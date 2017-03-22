Mary Berry says she doesn’t know who Noel Fielding is

Fielding has recently been announced as the new host of 'Great British Bake Off'.

Mary Berry has seemingly admitted that she has never heard of new Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding.

It was announced last week that the Mighty Boosh star is teaming up with Sandi Toksvig to host Channel 4’s first series of Bake Off, replacing Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who like Berry opted to stay with the BBC.

Asked if she could have worked with Fielding, Berry told The Sun: “I don’t know him, but I’d take my chances.”

Berry also threw her support behind new Bake Off judge Prue Leith, saying she has the “knowledge” and “personality” to succeed in the role.

When Fielding’s role on the show was announced last week, he said of the news: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

Twitter reacted to the news of Fielding joining Bake Off by sharing a variety of funny GIFs and pictures.

Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced details of a new cooking show of its own, titled The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will host with Zoe Ball, while Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli will judge.