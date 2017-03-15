‘Master of None’ season 2 teaser trailer released

The premiere date of Aziz Ansari's hit Netflix show has also been announced.

A Master of None season 2 teaser trailer has been released, to mark the announcement of its premiere date.

Created by Aziz Ansari and former Parks And Recreation writer Alan Yang, the acclaimed comedy-drama stars Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to navigate life in New York City.

Alongside Ansari, the show also stars Eric Wareheim, Kelvin Yu, Noël Wells and Lena Waithe. Season one comprised of ten episodes. You can see the teaser trailer for season two below.

Master of None originally premiered on Netflix in November 2015. In 2016, the series won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’ as well as ‘Best Comedy Series’ at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

Discussing Master Of None last October, Ansari told NME: “The overall ideas are about seeing things from other people’s perspectives and empathy, being curious about the world and indecisive and not knowing what to do with your life. Master of None is not like Parks and Rec, which was a huge ensemble cast. In some episode of the show there’s not always a reason my character and his friends need to be together. Sometimes you don’t see people if they’re not needed.”

In 2016, Eric Wareheim and Aziz Ansari made a spoof video for Kanye West’s ‘Famous’. The video saw Wareheim – one half of comedy duo Tim & Eric – and Ansari dancing on the streets of Rome, riding bicycles and sampling the local cuisine, all while miming along to the song’s lyrics.

It’s wasn’t the first music video that Wareheim has directed. He has also worked on official videos for Major Lazer, Charli XCX, Beach House, Flying Lotus, MGMT and more.