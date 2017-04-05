Watch Aziz Ansari travel and go on bad dates in ‘Master Of None’ season 2 trailer

Netflix show returns in May

A new trailer has been released for the second season of Aziz Ansari’s Netflix sitcom Master Of None.

The acclaimed comedy-drama stars Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to navigate life in New York City. Alongside Ansari, the show also stars Eric Wareheim, Kelvin Yu, Noël Wells and Lena Waithe.

This new trailer sees Ansari’s Dev travelling, going on bad dates and feeding cheese to Wareheim’s character of Arnold. John Legend also makes a cameo playing the piano. Watch below.

Master Of None returns on May 12. A synopsis for the new season reads: “After traveling abroad, Dev (Aziz Ansari) returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”

Master of None originally premiered on Netflix in November 2015. In 2016, the series won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’ as well as ‘Best Comedy Series’ at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

Discussing Master Of None last October, Ansari told NME: “The overall ideas are about seeing things from other people’s perspectives and empathy, being curious about the world and indecisive and not knowing what to do with your life. Master of None is not like Parks and Rec, which was a huge ensemble cast. In some episode of the show there’s not always a reason my character and his friends need to be together. Sometimes you don’t see people if they’re not needed.”