‘Master of None’ season two soundtrack features David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Tupac and more

Other contributions to the OST include D'Angelo, Poison and the Vengaboys.

Aziz Ansari’s hit Netflix series Master of None returned to the streaming service for its second season today (May 12).

Created by Aziz Ansari and former Parks And Recreation writer Alan Yang, the acclaimed comedy-drama stars Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to navigate life in New York City. Alongside Ansari, the show also stars Eric Wareheim, Kelvin Yu, Noël Wells and Lena Waithe.

Details of season two’s soundtrack have now emerged, with contributions from David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Tupac, D’Angelo, The Walker Brothers and Vengaboys.

John Legend also appears in an episode himself, performing a cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘I Can’t Help It’. You can see the full soundtrack below.

Episode 1

Ennio Morricone – ‘Alla Luce Del Giorno’

Episode 2

Ryan Paris – ‘La Dolce Vita’

Rainbow Team – ‘Bite the Apple’

Episode 3

TuPac – ‘Only God Can Judge Me’

Poison – ‘Nothing But a Good Time’

Bobby Charles – ‘I Must Be in a Good Place Now’

Episode 4

Kraftwerk – ‘Computer Love’

Sylvester – ‘I Need Somebody to Love Tonight’

Scatman John – ‘Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’

Episode 5

Soft Cell – ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’

John Legend – ‘I Can’t Help It’ (Michael Jackson cover)

Episode 6

Little Sister – ‘You’re the One’

Vengaboys – ‘We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)’

Bohannon – ‘Take the Country to New York City’

Canco Hamisi – ‘Umugabo w’ukuri’

Episode 7

Will Powers – ‘Adventures in Success’

David Bowie – ‘A New Career in a New Town’

Episode 8

Digable Planets – ‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like That)’

D’Angelo – ‘Brown Sugar’

Craig Mack – ‘Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)’ [ft. The Notorious B.I.G., Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J]

Musical Youth – ‘Pass the Dutchie’

New Edition – ‘Can You Stand the Rain’

Step by Step – ‘Time After Time’

Episode 9

Sergio Endrigo – ‘Canzone Per Te’

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – ‘You’re a Song (That I Can’t Sing)’

Mr. Fingers – ‘Mystery of Love’

Walker Brothers – ‘I Can’t Let It Happen to You’

Lucio Battisti – ‘Amarsi Un Po’

Episode 10

Skeeter Davis – ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’

Timmy Thomas – ‘The Coldest Days of My Life’

Mina – ‘Se Piangi, Se Ridi’

Meanwhile, Aziz Ansari has stated that he will take a “long break” from Master Of None before potentially going “back to it”.

Speaking recently to New York magazine, Ansari explained his thoughts behind the hiatus: “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Read more: Aziz Ansari – The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Comedian On Showbiz Racism And New Show ‘Master Of None’

Master of None originally premiered on Netflix in November 2015. In 2016, the series won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’ as well as ‘Best Comedy Series’ at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Discussing Master Of None last October, Ansari told NME: “The overall ideas are about seeing things from other people’s perspectives and empathy, being curious about the world and indecisive and not knowing what to do with your life. Master of None is not like Parks and Rec, which was a huge ensemble cast. In some episode of the show there’s not always a reason my character and his friends need to be together. Sometimes you don’t see people if they’re not needed.”